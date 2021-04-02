Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) COO Sells $1,061,750.00 in Stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) COO Glenn Coleman sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $1,061,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,973. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $68.08 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $71.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.61, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $388.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.51 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

IART has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 48.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

