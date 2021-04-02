Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Rating Increased to Overweight at KeyCorp

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) was upgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $193.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.55.

NYSE:CCI opened at $174.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $136.06 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

