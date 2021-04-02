NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NEX. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.78.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.52. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $5.74.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 24.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 56.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

