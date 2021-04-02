Wells Fargo & Company Trims DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Target Price to $210.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

DocuSign stock opened at $206.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of -174.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign has a one year low of $78.72 and a one year high of $290.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.92 and a 200 day moving average of $227.02.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,531 shares of company stock valued at $88,576,399 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 241,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,536,000 after acquiring an additional 166,769 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $935,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

