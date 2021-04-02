Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HTGC. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

NYSE HTGC opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $16.64.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,409,000 after buying an additional 113,398 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

