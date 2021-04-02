Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Paul Sauer sold 2,500 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $65,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 57,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $1,695,612.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 517,151 shares of company stock valued at $13,632,764 in the last 90 days.

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.88. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.13. Research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

