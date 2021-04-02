Barclays PLC Buys Shares of 18,908 Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 2.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,590,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 40,125 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,136,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRTY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 406,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,483,715.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Party City Holdco stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 4.26.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.69% and a negative net margin of 36.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Party City Holdco Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.