Barclays PLC Has $122,000 Stock Holdings in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,545 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Quotient were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Quotient by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 9,251,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quotient by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,069,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after buying an additional 1,217,469 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Quotient by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,187,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,819,000 after buying an additional 102,235 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Quotient by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,263,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after buying an additional 567,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Quotient by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,242,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after buying an additional 215,936 shares in the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quotient stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. Quotient Limited has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Quotient had a negative return on equity of 2,307.27% and a negative net margin of 222.46%. The business had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quotient Limited will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

In other Quotient news, insider Jeremy Stackawitz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

