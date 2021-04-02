Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,407 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Verastem were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Verastem by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Verastem by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Verastem alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on VSTM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ VSTM opened at $2.64 on Friday. Verastem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $453.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verastem Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.