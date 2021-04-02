Needham & Company LLC Boosts Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target to $62.00

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DSP. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of DSP opened at $48.92 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.10. Viant Technology has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $12.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.52 by $2.34.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

