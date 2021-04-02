Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VPG. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 402.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vishay Precision Group by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VPG opened at $31.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $75.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 5.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VPG. B. Riley upped their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet cut Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

