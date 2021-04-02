Citigroup Inc. Makes New Investment in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Franklin Universal Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 602,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 272,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Shares of FT opened at $7.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $7.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.