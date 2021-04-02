Citigroup Inc. Purchases 5,476 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 363.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of SNDX opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.80. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

