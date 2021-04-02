Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,104,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,053 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $19,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 59.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWO. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

NYSE:TWO opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $7.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. On average, analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.64%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $25,380.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,014.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $104,515.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,651 shares of company stock worth $562,099 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

