NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetScout Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of business assurance – a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions – for today’s most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks. NETSCOUT’s Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology continuously monitors the service delivery environment to identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats, helping teams to quickly resolve issues that can cause business disruptions or impact user experience. NETSCOUT delivers unmatched service visibility and protects the digital infrastructure that supports our connected world. “

Separately, TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.00, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. NetScout Systems’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,179.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 24,135 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NetScout Systems by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in NetScout Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in NetScout Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

