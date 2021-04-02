Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

NYSE SSL opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88. Sasol has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Sasol by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 372,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 179,900 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sasol by 152.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 200,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 121,271 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sasol by 54.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sasol by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 106,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 82,262 shares during the period. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

