Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in American National Group were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in American National Group by 1,222.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in American National Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in American National Group in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American National Group in the third quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in American National Group in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $108.88 on Friday. American National Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.93 and a 1 year high of $116.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th.

American National Group, Inc provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

