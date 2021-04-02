Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 5,772 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ennis were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ennis in the 1st quarter worth about $2,372,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ennis by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 106,551 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Ennis by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,092,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,495,000 after acquiring an additional 96,495 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ennis by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 40,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ennis during the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ennis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EBF opened at $21.43 on Friday. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $22.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $558.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

Read More: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF).

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.