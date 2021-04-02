Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 521 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Impinj worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 26.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Impinj alerts:

NASDAQ PI opened at $58.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.83. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $79.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 2.56.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PI shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $419,470.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,381,390.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,800 shares of company stock worth $3,251,755. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.