Citigroup Inc. Has $164,000 Stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWIR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,004,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,786,000 after purchasing an additional 282,622 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 864,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 258,222 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,306,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $15.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $564.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.36.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $120.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWIR shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

