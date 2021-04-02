International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $160.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $139.00. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.83.

IFF opened at $138.85 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $98.32 and a fifty-two week high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,248.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

