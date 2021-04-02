Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.48.

Shares of CSCO opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The stock has a market cap of $219.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.58.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,835,000. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,209,000 after buying an additional 56,489 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

