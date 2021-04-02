Citigroup Inc. Acquires New Position in Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,905,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MWK opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.31 million, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 4.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average is $20.09.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 68,734 shares of Mohawk Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $2,361,012.90. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 319,092 shares in the company, valued at $10,960,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $160,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 568,401 shares of company stock worth $12,309,180 and have sold 199,613 shares worth $6,648,975. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MWK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sidoti upgraded Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.21.

Mohawk Group Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

