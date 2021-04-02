The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Target Price to $95.00

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $112.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Get Safehold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. Safehold has a 12 month low of $42.49 and a 12 month high of $84.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83 and a beta of -0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.61.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.46 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 36,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $2,707,760.00. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $3,002,328.91. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,029. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.