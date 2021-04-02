First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.25.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $167.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.03 and a 200-day moving average of $142.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $80.60 and a 52-week high of $180.35.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

