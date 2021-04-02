Morgan Stanley Raises LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $166.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $166.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LPLA. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.86.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $143.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $147.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $192,158.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $183,962.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,493 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $19,964,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in LPL Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in LPL Financial by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 128,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 85,887 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

