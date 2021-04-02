Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) SVP Matthew R. Broad Sells 10,700 Shares

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE DRI opened at $144.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of -150.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.22 and its 200 day moving average is $121.45. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.06.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

