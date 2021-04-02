Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 8,149 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,798,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,435,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $233.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.43. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.25 and a 1 year high of $255.75.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 230.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Morningstar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

