Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Price Down 3%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s share price dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.87 and last traded at $4.87. Approximately 2,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 485,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

WTTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $534.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.88.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 58.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.