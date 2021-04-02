Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Sells $2,501,300.00 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total transaction of $2,501,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,067.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $507.82 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $288.94 and a one year high of $512.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $468.99 and a 200-day moving average of $458.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 108,918 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.