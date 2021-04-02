Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Shares Down 4.3%

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA)’s stock price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.36. Approximately 153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 39,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Inventiva in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Inventiva has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inventiva during the third quarter worth $351,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Inventiva during the third quarter worth $2,841,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Inventiva during the third quarter worth $11,813,000.

Inventiva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs for the treatment of fibrotic, cancer, and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis. The company also develops Odiparcil, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial primarily for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type VI disease; YAP-TEAD that is in preclinical stage to treat malignant mesothelioma and lung cancer; NSD2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and EPICURE for immuno-oncology treatment.

