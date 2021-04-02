Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 100,598 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,627,002 shares.The stock last traded at $88.40 and had previously closed at $88.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Magna International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.13 and its 200-day moving average is $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

