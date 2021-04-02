Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Gap Up to $40.38

Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.38, but opened at $42.16. Veritiv shares last traded at $41.56, with a volume of 2,501 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $690.24 million, a P/E ratio of -65.47 and a beta of 2.03.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $2.63. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.49 per share, for a total transaction of $197,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,270 shares in the company, valued at $721,482.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRTV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 45,811.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Veritiv by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 34,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

