Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the February 28th total of 924,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,378,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,821.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,171,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,194,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,046 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,366,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,699,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,028,000 after purchasing an additional 550,502 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,551,000.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.96. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $54.72.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

