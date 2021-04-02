Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 669 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,212% compared to the typical daily volume of 51 call options.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.96. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $39.61.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%.

WMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.06.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.