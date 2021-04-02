TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.21

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.21 and last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 9419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 109.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,156,000 after buying an additional 295,546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 27.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 26,890 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 5.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.
About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.
