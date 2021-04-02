TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.21

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.21 and last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 9419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 109.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,156,000 after buying an additional 295,546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 27.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 26,890 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 5.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

