Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 319,600 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 85.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HTH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Hilltop by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Point lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hilltop from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

HTH opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.55. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $555.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

In other news, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $2,405,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,117.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

