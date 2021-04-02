Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will announce ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.17). Molecular Templates reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTEM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $916,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,116,105 shares in the company, valued at $92,929,402.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 1,185,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $14,999,990.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,726,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,735,177.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,660,774 shares of company stock worth $20,459,586 over the last 90 days. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Templates during the third quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $12.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $697.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.08. Molecular Templates has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

