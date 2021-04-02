Morgan Stanley Increases The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $28.00

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

WMB stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. The Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.29, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.66%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 16,063 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 15,099 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.