Piper Sandler Cuts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $478.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $490.00 to $478.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $383.94.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $301.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $177.77 and a twelve month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

