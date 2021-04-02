Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Upgraded to Neutral by UBS Group

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $250.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $245.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.04.

NYSE VEEV opened at $267.77 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $148.25 and a 52-week high of $325.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.16. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $677,203.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,099.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $27,411.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,942 in the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

