Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 10,026 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of American Superconductor worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. 48.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. American Superconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $532.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $20.54.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $691,339.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,573 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,936.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.