ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) PT Raised to $35.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Clarkson Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.25.

NYSE ZIM opened at $26.48 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $28.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.44.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

