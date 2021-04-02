General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen upped their price target on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.27.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $180.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.27. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics has a one year low of $121.67 and a one year high of $184.37.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.