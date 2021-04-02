Analyzing BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) and SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) and SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.0% of BigCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of SecureWorks shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.8% of SecureWorks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BigCommerce and SecureWorks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigCommerce 4 7 5 0 2.06 SecureWorks 3 2 0 0 1.40

BigCommerce currently has a consensus target price of $79.25, suggesting a potential upside of 34.89%. SecureWorks has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 2.44%. Given BigCommerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BigCommerce is more favorable than SecureWorks.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BigCommerce and SecureWorks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BigCommerce N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SecureWorks $552.77 million 2.07 -$31.67 million ($0.19) -73.21

BigCommerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SecureWorks.

Profitability

This table compares BigCommerce and SecureWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigCommerce N/A N/A N/A SecureWorks -3.12% 0.43% 0.27%

Summary

BigCommerce beats SecureWorks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries in approximately 155 countries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response. Its solutions enable organizations to prevent security breaches by fortifying their cyber defenses, detect malicious activity, respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. The company sells its solutions primarily through its direct sales organization, as well as through referral agents, regional value-added resellers, and trade associations. It serves customers in a range of industries, including financial services, manufacturing, technology, retail, insurance, utility, and healthcare sectors. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. SecureWorks Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Inc.

