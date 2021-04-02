Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,750 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in FinVolution Group by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FinVolution Group by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FinVolution Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 237,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

FINV opened at $6.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $10.61.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th.

FINV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.72 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FinVolution Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

