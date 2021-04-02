Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.49% of First United worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First United by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of First United during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First United by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in First United during the fourth quarter worth about $1,353,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in First United by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 127,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

First United stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. First United Co. has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $127.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.26 million for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 16.22%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This is an increase from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

In related news, Director Patricia Milon purchased 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $41,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,415.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,535 shares of company stock worth $49,344. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

