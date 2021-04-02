Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,090,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.12% of Sypris Solutions worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $3.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.96 million, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $7.89.

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

