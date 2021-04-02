Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 710,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 14,651 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $530,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 39.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OVID shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $267.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

