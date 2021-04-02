Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $94,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 424.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 622,346 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $483.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). Equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 76,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $302,843.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 351,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,102.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 40,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $145,129.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,641.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,734 shares of company stock worth $703,092. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.